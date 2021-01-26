Warangal: Fervour marks Republic Day fete

Warangal: The aim of the State government is to ensure development so that to improve the living standards of the people, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said. Speaking on 72nd Republic Day, after hoisting the national flag here on Tuesday, he dwelt at length about the measures being taken for the welfare and developmental programmes carried by the government.

Referring to the coronavirus lockdown, the Collector said that the administration has taken several measures for the convenience of the people. "We have ensured supply of essentials to the people in the containment zones. The government gave away a monetary assistance of Rs 67.85 lakh to the 13,571 migrant workers besides supplying them 1,357 quintals of rice," he said.

The administration has set up an exclusive Covid-19 ward with 250 beds and 10 isolation centres with 914 beds to treat the pandemic-affected. A rapid response survey was conducted by 130 teams. In all, the medical teams conducted RTPCR tests on 12,858 people, and 92,198 rapid antigen tests on3.92 lakh people, the Collector informed. Stating that the district has received 11,090 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, he said that immunization is underway.

Referring to agriculture, the Collector said that the government had distributed Rs 96.02 crore to 90,559 farmers for kharif and Rs 97.12 crore to 92,091 farmers for rabi under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha, who hoisted the tri-colour, said the district has been making rapid strides on development front owing to the cohesive effort of the officials. Later, the Collector released Mission Bhagiratha bottled water.

In Bhupalpally, in-charge District Collector Krishna Aditya, speaking on the occasion of Republic Day, said that efforts are on to achieve the goals set by the government with the help of people's representatives, officials and people. Earlier, he hoisted the national flag at Mulugu.

In Mahabubabad, District Collector VP Gautham hoisted tricolor and hailed the efforts of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who masterminded the Indian Constitution.

He said that Mahabubabad is on a growth path with the people receiving the fruits of welfare and developmental programmes.

Jangaon District Collector K Nikhila said that the district has become open defecation free. The administration has ensured the construction of 1.12 lakh toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission.

All the six district administrations felicitated freedom fighters and gave away awards to best employees on the

occasion.