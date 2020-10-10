Warangal: First Bathukamma saree offered to Goddess Bhadrakali

Warangal: The distribution of Bathukamma sarees began in Warangal on Friday with Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod presenting the first saree to Goddess Bhadrakali.



Later speaking at the Bathukamma saree distribution, Satyavathi Rathod termed it as a small gift to women to celebrate the festival of flowers on a grand note. "The State government has allocated Rs 317 crore for the initiative and acquired 287 designs of good quality sarees for the distribution," she said, stating that they were providing sarees to women aged above 18 years and possessing white ration cards. The government has spent Rs 1,033 crore towards the Bathukamma sarees in the last four years, she added. Bathukamma sarees initiative is also providing livelihood opportunities to the weaving community, she said.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is providing Bathukamma sarees like an elder brother to the women in the State. Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar heaped praise on the Chief Minister for providing Bathukamma sarees even though the economic position of the State had taken a dent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that they have distributed 4,364 sarees in 24th Division and 3,555 sarees in 27th Division on the day by following Covid-19 protocol.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, State Finance Corporation Chairperson Gundu Sudharani, Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Corporator Vaddiraju Ganesh and Additional Commissioner Nageshwar were among others present.