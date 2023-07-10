Warangal: Government flayed over soaring prices of vegetables

Warangal : Congress cadres led by Mahila Congress Hanumakonda district president Banka Sarala Yadav staged a demonstration at Gokul Nagar in Hanumakonda on Sunday, in protest against the rising prices of vegetables and other essentials. Speaking at the protest, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said that even though inflation in vegetable prices is on the rise across the country, neither the BJP-led Centre nor the BRS Government in the State have blithe concern towards controlling them.

The vegetables like tomatoes, green chillies and other varieties are now burning a hole in the pockets of the consumer. Life has become miserable for the middle, lower class and poor people, Naini said. The BRS and the BJP achieved nothing significant in the last nine years except taxing the people exorbitantly, the DCC chief said. “Modi government promised to bring down inflation and rising prices in a hundred days but failed to do so even after nine years of its rule,” Naini said. The DCC chief demanded the Centre and the State to take measures to bring down the prices of essential commodities with impetus on petrol, diesel and LPG. The Congress will distribute tomatoes free of cost in the slums and other areas where the poor reside, if the government fails in supplying vegetables at a subsidised price, Naini said. Senior leaders Thota Venkateshwaru, Banka Sampath Yadav, Gunti Swapna, Nagapuri Lalitha, B Vikram and Banka Sathish Yadav were among others present.