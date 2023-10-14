Live
- Crores lost in major fire at oil factory in Bengal's Howrah
- EPS demands prayer facilities for Muslim prisoners in Vellore jail
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
- KTR meets Ponnala Lakshmaiah, says he will be given an appropriate position in BRS
- TDP leaders criticizing the behavior of prison officials
- India likely to see 6.3 mn foldable smartphone shipments by 2027
- FPI sell figure at Rs 9,784 cr in Oct
- National Dessert Day 2023: History, meaning and ways to celebrate the day sweetly
- TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu
- High-level meeting likely to take call on winding up MMTC, STC, PEC
Just In
Warangal: Kishore Jha new Commissioner of Police of Warangal
Amber Kishore Jha, 2009 IPS Batch, took charge as the Warangal Commissioner of Police here on Friday.
Warangal : Amber Kishore Jha, 2009 IPS Batch, took charge as the Warangal Commissioner of Police here on Friday.
The appointment comes in the wake of the directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in view of polls to the Telangana Assembly. It may be mentioned here that a few days ago the ECI had ordered the transfer of incumbent Commissioner A V Ranganath along with several others in the State. Jha took charge from the DCP (Crime) and in-charge Commissioner Dasari Muralidhar, who relieved Ranganath a couple of days ago.
Jha started his career as the ASP of Adilabad in 2009, before being appointed as the OSD of Warangal in 2012 and subsequently as the Additional SP. In 2014, he worked as the SP of Warangal. He also worked as the SP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Hyderabad south zone DCP and in the Central services. Jha was elevated to DIG and was appointed as the Rachakoda Joint Commissioner early this year. Central Zone and West Zone DCPs Abdul Bari and Sitaram were among other officials who greeted the new Commissioner.