Warangal: Kishore Jha new Commissioner of Police of Warangal

Warangal : Amber Kishore Jha, 2009 IPS Batch, took charge as the Warangal Commissioner of Police here on Friday.

The appointment comes in the wake of the directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in view of polls to the Telangana Assembly. It may be mentioned here that a few days ago the ECI had ordered the transfer of incumbent Commissioner A V Ranganath along with several others in the State. Jha took charge from the DCP (Crime) and in-charge Commissioner Dasari Muralidhar, who relieved Ranganath a couple of days ago.

Jha started his career as the ASP of Adilabad in 2009, before being appointed as the OSD of Warangal in 2012 and subsequently as the Additional SP. In 2014, he worked as the SP of Warangal. He also worked as the SP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Hyderabad south zone DCP and in the Central services. Jha was elevated to DIG and was appointed as the Rachakoda Joint Commissioner early this year. Central Zone and West Zone DCPs Abdul Bari and Sitaram were among other officials who greeted the new Commissioner.