Warangal LS seat: BRS to field Kavya

Warangal : After dillydallying over announcing the candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha (SC reserved) seat, finally, the BRS leadership zeroed in on Dr Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari.

BRS chief KCR took this decision but not before the high drama surrounding Aroori Ramesh on Wednesday. It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day party leaders led by Errabelli Dayakar Rao “convinced” Ramesh to hang on with

the BRS instead of joining the BJP. After Ramesh refused to contest from Warangal Lok Sabha seat, KCR decided to field Kavya, a medical officer by profession. In fact, Kavya has been trying to make her political debut for some time.

Srihari tried hard to get his daughter into politics by fielding her from the Warangal Lok Sabha seat after he resigned from that post to become deputy chief minister. Kavya also tried in vain to contest from station Ghanpur and Wardhannapet Assembly seats.

A peep into Kavya’s profile: Dr Kavya is doing her best through social service. To bring awareness about menstrual hygiene, especially among teenage girls in rural areas, Dr Kavya has so far organised many programmes in government schools through her Kadiyam Foundation in the last few years.