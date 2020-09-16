Warangal: MGM is well-equipped

Warangal: The MGM Hospital is now well-equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, its Superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy said. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that the staff in the Covid-19 ward of the MGM Hospital is well geared up to treat the coronavirus patients. Stating that they have added another 100 beds to the existing 340 beds for the Covid-19 victims, he said that they have ensured oxygen facility to all the beds," Dr Reddy said. The triage area is ready with 60 beds with oxygen facility, he added.



He said that the staff is conducting Covid-19 tests on all those people who are turning to MGM Hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

The Covid-19 ward is equipped with the entire infrastructure and there was nothing to worry for the people.

He said that no patient who tested positive was allowed to go out. Moreover, the staff is now conducting Covid-19 tests round the clock, he added.

"We have procured a vaporiser instrument that maintains pressure for oxygen dependent patients. A 13-kilo litre liquid oxygen tank each would be set up in the MGM Hospital and Super-speciality Hospital in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) within a fortnight," Dr Reddy said. So far, the MGM Hospital has conducted coronavirus tests on 5,590 persons and of them 2,212 tested positive. At present, 134 are being treated in the hospital, he said.

KMC Principal Dr S Sandhya Rani said that the 250-bed PMMSSY Super-speciality hospital will soon be operationalised. "95 per cent of works were completed. Efforts are on to complete the remaining work on war-footing measure," Dr Sandhya said. MGM Hospital RMO Dr Ramana was present.