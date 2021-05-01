Warangal: MGMH goes Covid-19 special

Warangal: The outpatient (OP) services have begun at the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) super-speciality hospital, located on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), here on Friday.

The development comes in the wake of the government announcing the PMSSY super-speciality hospital as the general hospital in a bid to turn the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) as the Covid-19 exclusive facility to deal with a spike in the coronavirus cases.

It may be mentioned here that the Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the last couple of days has instructed the administration to dispense the outpatient services from the PMSSY hospital.

The authorities started an OP section for the nephrology, urology, neuro and paediatric departments. The other departments will also start working within a week, according to the health officials.

The authorities made it clear that there was no shortage of oxygen and medicines related to Covid-19 in the MGMH.

The MGMH has 440 oxygen beds, 80 ICU beds, 50 ICU beds with a ventilator facility, 200 oxygen bulk cylinders, 100 B-type oxygen cylinders and 10 KL liquid oxygen tank.

MGMH superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy, KMC principal Dr S Sandhya Rani and Nodal officer Dr Gopal Rao were among others at the inauguration of OP services at PMSSY hospital.