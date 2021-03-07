Warangal: MRPS supports Inti Party

Warangal: The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has decided to extend its support to Dr Cheruku Sudhakar Goud of Inti Party, who is contesting the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat. Disclosing this, MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga said that Dr Sudhakar, who is a medical practitioner by profession, is one of those few leaders who genuinely fought for separate Telangana cause. Sudhakar, who hails from Nalgonda, served the poor by taking a consultation fee of just Rs 10, and he was with TRS from its inception to 2014.



"Even K Chandrashekar Rao, Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Kavitha and J Santhosh Rao had never spent a day in prison fighting for separate State cause. The then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy's government booked Sudhakar under Preventive Detention Act and sent him to jail. After K Chandrashekar Rao didn't show any interest, the MRPS protested against the government and got him out of jail after six months," he said.

The MRPS chief reasserted that his party has always supported the SC, ST and BC communities. Stating that Sudhakar was on the forefront of the Telangana Movement, Manda Krishna appealed to people to cast their vote in favour of him on March 14 polling. Further, he appealed to people to cast their second preferential vote to the Congress nominee S Ramulu Naik. Ramulu Naik is a labour leader and an activist working for the welfare of tribals, he added.