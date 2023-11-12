Warangal: Naini Rajender Reddy dubs BRS regime a disaster

Warangal : The BRS ignored the very concept of Telangana Movement - ‘Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu’ (water, funds and employment), said Naini Rajender Reddy, who is in the election fray from Warangal West constituency as the Congress candidate. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he said that after witnessing the terms of BRS’ regime, the people are not ready to trust that party. “No more people get bamboozled by the BRS’ election promises. The KCR Government made a mess of people’s aspirations. It left the farmers and unemployed youth in disarray. KCR family is the only beneficiary that got benefited after the formation of a separate State,” Naini said.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) which examined the sinking of piers in the Block-7 of Medigadda (Laxmi) Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project has faulted the planning, design and quality of the project, Naini said. The Congress government planned the same project with Rs 35,000 crore. But the KCR Government looted the exchequer in the name of redesigning the project, he alleged. KCR pushed the surplus Telangana into debt trap, he added.

Scared of defeat, the BRS leaders are resorting to attacks against the Congress cadres, Naini said. He criticised the sitting MLA D Vinay Bhaskar for not fulfilling his promises – junior college, bus station and hospital in Kazipet. He alleged that the BRS leaders were busy with land grabbing and settlements for the last 10 years without doing anything to the people.