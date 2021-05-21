Warangal: Payback time for NRIs

Warangal: In a bid to draw some kind of help from the non-resident Indian (NRI) community, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has sought the American Telugu Association (ATA) to come forward in bailing out the State-run hospitals that lack infrastructure to deal with the Covid-19 situation.

In a video conference with the representatives of the ATA, the Minister made a fervent appeal to them to donate equipment such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters, ventilator consumables, regulators etc.

"It's hard to get this equipment locally, hence, it's a huge opportunity for the affluent sections settled in other countries to pay back to their motherland, Errabelli said.

It would be a massive help for the State Government which is trying tooth and nail to save the people from the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister added, speaking to the ATA president Bhuvanesh Boojala, joint secretary A Ramakrishna and other members.