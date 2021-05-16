Warangal: Private hospitals warned against fleecing

Warangal: The government wants all the hospitals, State-run and private, equipped with proper facilities, to save the people from the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation here on Sunday, he said that to monitor the coronavirus situation in private hospitals, a committee consisting of District Collector, DM&HO, RDO, DCP, DPO and drug inspector has been constituted.

The committee not only monitors the supply of Remdesivir and oxygen supply, but also looks into the fee structure for the treatment of coronavirus in private hospitals, he said. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had made it clear that supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injections should be made proportionately. Based on need, Hyderabad to get 40 per cent, Warangal 30 per cent and the rest for other districts," Errabelli informed. The Minister said that the government would supply 1,000 bulk oxygen cylinders and 1,650 Remdesivir injections a day to private hospitals.

He said that the Covid-19 situation would be reviewed once in every three days. Referring to the diagnostic centres' decision to offer scanning tests for Rs 2,000 each, the Minister lauded the managements for responding to the government's call. Referring to the supply of coronavirus vaccines, the Minister alleged that the Central government was not cooperating with the State. However, the State government has plans to procure vaccines by calling global tenders, he added.

"Instead of raising hue and cry over the Covid-19 situation, the BJP leaders need to ensure supply of vaccines to the State from the Centre," Errabelli said.

The Minister told the officials to take action against the millers if they create any obstacles in the paddy procurement.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MPs Pasunuri Dayakar and Banda Prakash, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, legislators Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy and G Venkatramana Reddy, Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Rural Collector M Haritha and Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi were among others present.