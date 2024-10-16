Live
Just In
Warangal: Redressal cell for cops set up
Warangal: In a bid to resolve the issues - pertaining to departmental and personal, faced by the cops working under the limits of the Warangal Police Commissionerate, a redressal cell has been set up.
“We have noticed several employees have been struggling to overcome personal and duty-related problems. It prompted us to set up a special wing in the control room to take care of the issues faced by the staff,” Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha said. ASI Jyothy Priyanka has been appointed as the nodal officer for the special wing, he added.
The nodal officer can be contacted on mobile number 9948685494. The staff can pour out their problems to the nodal officer. The nodal officer will take the staff’s issues to the Commissioner’s notice. The staff can also approach the Commissioner personally but only on Saturdays. It’s mandatory for the station house officers to give permission to the cops who want to approach the Commissioner.