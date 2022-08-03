Warangal: Rs 300-crore plan to prevent floods

Warangal: Efforts are on to protect low lying areas in the city from flooding, Greater Warangal Mayor Sudharani said here on Wednesday.

"An action plan with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore is ready to prevent flooding in the city. The proposal will be implemented as soon as it gets the approval of the proposal Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Sudharani said, while inspecting several colonies including Santoshi Mata Colony, NTR Nagar, Brindavan Colony, Sai Nagar, Mysaiah Nagar and BR Nagar etc that were under a sheet of water after heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday night.

The plan is to construct two vents at the Bhadrakali tank with Rs 140 crore. It's going to be a permanent solution to prevent flooding in the low-lying areas due to the overflowing of the Bondivagu, she said.

The issue was taken to the notice of the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Warangal.

The CM had assured of approving the proposal, she said. The illegal structures along the railway track would be demolished soon, she said. She said that officials have been monitoring the rain situation, and had set up a toll-free phone number for the people to lodge their complaints. Disaster Response Force teams have been active in the relief and rescue operations, she added. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Gnaneshwar, MHO Dr Rajesh, EE Srinivas and DyEE Ravi Kiran were among others present.