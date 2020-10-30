Warangal: Rythu Vedikas to set new era for farmers

Warangal: The stage is set for the launch of the TRS government's flagship programme, Rythu Vedika, a platform for the farmers in every agriculture extension officer cluster consisting of four to five villages where they can discuss about agro related issues.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to inaugurate the first of the 2,601 Rythu Vedikas proposed at Kodakandla, a village in Palakurthy Assembly constituency, represented by Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, on Saturday.

Errabelli, who pursued the CM to launch the Rythu Vedikas from his constituency, has succeeded in his effort. In all the government was spending Rs 573 crore for the construction of 2,601 Rythu Vedikas.

"The Rythu Vedika initiative is the brainchild of the Chief Minister. The initiative is to strengthen the hands of farmers as they get opportunities to speak to agriculture experts and learn the latest trends in the farming," Errabelli said, who along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inspected the arrangements at Kodakandla for the CM's programme.

Terming Rythu Vedikas as a new trend in the annals of agriculture, Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the initiative would augur well for the farmers. "Rythu Vedikas are not just structures, they hold a bright future for the farmers," Niranjan Reddy said.

It may be mentioned here that the CM will inaugurate the Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla at 12.30 noon and also participate in other programmes on Saturday (October 31). Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and all the legislators and MPs were expected to participate in the programme.