Warangal: Seethakka to play a big role

Warangal: Whether Congress leaders believe it or not but the cadres in the erstwhile Warangal appear to be buoyant as Anumula Revanth Reddy is all set to take over the reins of the party on Wednesday. The cadres say that the Congress which took a battering – in the hands of its own leaders and to the 'guiles' the ruling TRS - in the last seven years desperately needed a firebrand leader, who could fight fire with fire.

"Although Congress has a dedicated vote bank and an established party structure from the grassroots level, seldom the leaders took advantage of it. The party followers never betrayed it but their leaders turned turncoats after winning the elections, in the guise of developing their constituency and political realignment. Against this backdrop, the Congress needed a flamboyant leader like Revanth," a Congress leader said, lauding the AICC for taking a bold decision.

Revanth's elevation also triggered the hopes of a few party loyalists, especially second rung leaders who have been waiting for recognition in the party. They now expect that the new leadership will end the vice-like grip of some senior leaders who continue to hold the key posts despite their failures in running the party.

Although, the AICC didn't give importance to the senior leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district in the TPCC, so far the cadres expressed no qualms about it. It may be mentioned here that only Vem Narender Reddy, Revanth's close aide, and Podem Veeraiah (Bhadrachalam MLA) from Warangal were given the posts of senior vice-presidents, ignoring the seniors like Ponnala Laxmaiah, former minister Konda Surekha, former MLC Konda Murali and former MLA Donti Madhava Reddy.

However, it's predicted that the AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya, will play a key role in the erstwhile Warangal district

politics. Seethakka, who along with Revanth joined the Congress in 2017 ,is said to be his close associate.

"Notable changes are expected to take place in the DCCs after Revanth settles down in his new responsibilities. The AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya, will play a key role in the State politics besides looking after the affairs of erstwhile Warangal district," a TPCC source said. It's said that while rest of the Congress leaders were in a dormant state, Seethakka alone continued her crusade against the TRS government.