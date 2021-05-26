Warangal selected for plastic-free project

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) along with Surat Municipal Corporation has been selected for the Developing plastic waste free cities project under the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) and Alliance to End Plastic Waste. In January, the GWMC applied for the project along with nine other cities in the country.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy who attended a virtual meeting on March 19 explained about the backdrop of the urban local body besides focusing on technical and economic etc matters. Following which the ICLEI has selected Warangal for the project.

Under the project, Warangal will be developed as a plastic-free city by July 2022. The project is expected to get underway in November this year. Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) is to provide funds anywhere between Rs 2 crore and Rs 6 crore for the project, it's learnt.