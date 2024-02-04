Warangal set for ‘City Investments’ challenge

Warangal : Greater Warangal has been selected to present its case at the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS 2.0) challenge. It allows claiming Rs 135 crore under Smart Cities Mission. The programme aimed to provide financial and technical support for developing projects focused on building climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation.

Warangal is one among 84 cities that applied for the challenge. Based on its documentation of ongoing projects as part of Smart Cities Mission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had allowed Warangal to lay its funding claim. The MoHUA is organising a jury meeting in Delhi on February 8 to select the final 18 cities eligible for the funding.

The municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha will attend the jury meeting and explain the developmental works taken up under the Smart Cities Mission through a slide show.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani expressed happiness over the development. “It indicates that Warangal which already secured the tag of ‘Fast Moving Cities’ is on a move to becoming an iconic city,” Sudharani said, in a statement on Saturday.