Warangal: Shady deals to fore in housing society

Warangal: Several members of the, seem to be in utter chaos with the persons at the helm of affairs of the society running the show according to their whims and fancies. A peek into the society affairs reveals the alleged irregularities in the allotment of plots, undermining the interest of the genuine members.

The society was formed in 1978 with 234 primary members. The society which claimed the 10.35-acre land abutting hunter road (near Advocates Colony) from the government split it into 114 plots and handed over them to the members in 1985. Then the cost of land was paltry compared to the present day rates. The members who got allotments didn’t show much interest in getting their plots registered on their name. Some of them constructed houses using allotment letters. At least 20 of the members didn’t go for registrations, trusting the society.

In fact, their laxity turned out to be a boon for a member who allegedly hijacked the functioning of the society after the death of its founding secretary.

According to a victim, a member who formed a committee unauthorisedly with his near and dear took the functioning of the society into his hands fraudulently. The committee allowed new memberships by ignoring the interests of the original members/residents/plot owners. Against this backdrop, the District Cooperative Officer appointed a Person- in-Charge to take care of the management of society. But the committee allegedly refused to hand over the records of the society like minutes book comprising the resolutions of the managing committee and general body, audit reports etc. to the Person-in-charge even till six months after their term ended.

The victim alleged that the committee cancelled the allotment of plots of some original members but also fabricated management committee meetings and resolutions with back-dated entries. The plots were allotted to fake members at a price of anywhere between Rs 2500 and Rs 5,000, allegedly bypassing the society norms. The records of the society were tampered to suit their vested interests. Moreover it reflects one individual’s handwriting for the last 15 years, he said, raising doubts over its veracity, he alleged.