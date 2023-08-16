Warangal: Spirits soar at SR University

Warangal: Everyone needs to realise, understand and cherish the hard-earned freedom of the country, SR University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg said. After hoisting the national flag as part of the 77th Independence Day celebration at Anantasagar varsity campus on Tuesday, Prof. Garg appealed to the faculty and students to work towards a progressive nation.

The celebrations encompassed a remarkable NCC parade, led by the spirited Junior Under Officer Jagruti Priya IGC and the diligent RRC Camp Sergeant Shanti Swarup CD Camp.