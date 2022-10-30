Warangal: Staff crunch cripples ALGAMC

Warangal: Notwithstanding the onslaught of unrelenting competition from modern medicine, Ayurveda stood the test of time, and thriving. The prestigious Ananta Laxmi Government Ayurvedic Medical College (ALGAMC) in Warangal, established in 1956, is one of the oldest institutes imparting the Vedic System of Healing seems to be fading into oblivion. The denial of permission for admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course to ALGAMC for the 2022-23 academic year by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) clearly indicates the poor state of affairs in the institute.



Citing shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff, lack of a special website and absence of computerisation at different departments of the college, the NCISM cancelled the 63 seats in the first year BAMS. A peek into affairs of the college makes it clear why the NCISM had taken such a drastic decision which deprives aspirants willing to study BAMS. The online inspection conducted by the NCISM in August had revealed that the institute did not have adequate teaching and non-teaching staff, doctors, basic infrastructure and lack of equipment in the labs.

Sensing the danger of being sidelined by the NCISM, the college management wrote a letter to the State Government to fill the vacant posts but to no avail. In fact, the government hasn't appointed teachers and doctors in the institute and the hospital attached to it since 2011. The appointment of non-teaching staff is also pending. It's learnt that several departments in the institute such as Dravyaguna, Kayachikitsa etc are without teaching staff. Even there was an effort to fill the void by appointing postgraduate students as the teaching staff, but it too fizzled out due to non-payment of remuneration to them. On the other hand, the hospital attached to the college is also short-staffed.

"As many as 38 posts are vacant in the hospital as against the sanctioned strength of 61. We have requested the higher officials to fill the vacant posts," Hospital Superintendent G Padmavathi told The Hans India. Incidentally, the fate of other Ayurvedic medical college in Telangana based in Hyderabad is also similar.