Warangal: State to focus on irrigation

Warangal : “Irrigation emerged as a major focus area, and the government is keen to remove bottlenecks besides shelving unwanted projects,” Revenue, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. Ponguleti who is also the district in-charge minister spoke to media persons after holding a review meeting of developmental works in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday.

“Efforts are on to complete the Mission Bhagiratha and pending irrigation projects,” he said, adding that the government was keen to deliver the fruits of ‘Six Guarantees’ based on the Praja Palana application forms received from the people.

“In addition to the Rs 75 crore released for the conduct of Sammakka Saralamma jatara, the government has allocated another Rs 35 crore,” he informed, critcising the BRS leadership for not completing Kaloji Kalakshetram during its 10-year regime.

“We have discussed various issues related to the region and they will be taken care of in the 2024-25 budget,” Ponguleti said.

Environment, Forests and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha accused the previous government of not fulfilling its promises. “Despite the fund crunch, the Congress Government will fulfil all its promises, especially Six Guarantees,” Surekha said.

During the review meeting, Ponguleti directed the officials to focus on administration, especially on health and education wings. He also told them to conduct surprise visits to keep the field-level officers focused on ongoing work.

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka urged the government to allocate adequate funds for the development of Mulugu district. Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told the officials to develop proposals for the three mandals – Bhimadevarapally, Elkathurthy and Kamalapur – that were merged with the Hanumakonda district.

Referring to the land pooling by the KUDA, Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy urged the minister to remove the apprehensions of the people MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, K R Nagaraju, Mamidala Yashaswini, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Murali Naik, Ramchandra Naik, Donthi Madhava Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy, district collectors Sikta Patnaik, P Pravinya, Ch SivalingaiahBhavesh Mishra, Ila Tripathi and Advaith Kumar were among others present.