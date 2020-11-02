Warangal: 'State to support farmers' says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The State government is trying its level best to support cotton farmers, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating a CCI's cotton procurement centre at Mylaram village under Raiparthy mandal on Sunday, he said the CCI has set up 69 cotton procurement centres in the erstwhile Warangal district. He said that cotton farmers had incurred huge losses due to the recent torrential rains.

Stating that Telangana is one of the prime producers of cotton in the country, the Minister said that the government was taking all possible measures to help the farmers who suffered crop loss. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who cares a lot for farmers, is doing his best even though the Central government was not cooperating," Errabelli said.

By commissioning Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, KCR has ensured irrigation facility even in the summer, Errabelli said, accusing the previous governments for neglecting the region.

Even though the Centre was opposing, the State government is hellbent on providing minimum support price to paddy farmers. This apart, the State is also procuring maize even though there was no demand for it, he added.

In another programme at Ammapuram village under Thorrur mandal, the Minister inaugurated a library set up by the 100 Smiles Foundation. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli told the people to inculcate the habit of book reading which provides immense information knowledge.

Later, the Minister took part in the preparatory meeting of the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat at Mahabubabad and Maripeda, along with the Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.