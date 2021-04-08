Warangal: Tarun Joshi takes charge

Warangal: Tarun Joshi, 2004 Batch IPS, on Wednesday took charge as Warangal Commissioner of Police. He returned to Warangal after almost twelve years. Earlier, he worked as the OSD in Warangal in 2009.

Speaking to media persons, Tarun Joshi said that his primary concern would be on maintaining law and order in the Commissionerate. This apart, he said, focus would be on containing CPI-Maoists. Tarun Joshi said that his immediate focus was on the impending elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). Before taking charge, he took guard of honour from the armed police. Later, he met IG P Pramod Kumar, who was relieved of the Warangal police commissioner's duty.

Tarun Joshi started his career as a probationary ASP in Godavarikhani and worked as OSD in Adilabad. After working as the OSD in Warangal, he was posted as the Superintendent of Police in Visakhapatnam in 2009. Later, he also worked with Greyhounds.

Tarun Joshi had held the post of Joint Commissioner, Special Branch, Hyderabad, before the government posted him as the Warangal Commissioner of Police. Joshi is well known for his mountaineering. He has scaled several mountains, including Mount Aconcagua (6,962 metres), Argentina, the highest peak in the Southern Hemisphere and South America, Vinson Massif (4,897-meter) in Antarctica, Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,895-meter), the highest peak on the African continent and the highest stand-alone mountain in the world.