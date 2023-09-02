Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal : Telangana is well on course of development ever since the formation of separate State, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at a programme in Hanumakonda on Friday, he heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for ensuring all round development of the State.

“Before 2009 when I was the Corporator, I struggled to get Rs 50,000 for the development of my Division. After becoming MLA in 2009, I tried my level best for the development of my constituency. But my constituency didn’t even get Rs 5 lakh. Now the scenario has changed. The government sanctioned Rs 50 crore to each Division in Warangal.

Such was the transformation under the leadership of KCR,” Vinay said. Vinay lashed out at the Opposition Parties, accusing them of spreading misinformation through the social networking sites. He said that Opposition leaders didn’t come out to help the people when the coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc. Vinay said that he made himself available to all the 46,000 families in his constituency to help them out.

Vinay thanked the MA&UD Minister K T Ram Rao for sanctioning Rs 250 crore to carry out repairs of roads and drains in Greater Warangal, which were damaged due to recent heavy rains.