Warangal to witness nonstop development: MLA Rajender

Warangal: Development of Warangal is a nonstop activity, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. The MLA who laid foundation stones for the several developmental works in his constituency on Thursday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka are committed to developing Warangal. The State Government sanctioned Rs 50 crore to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to avoid waterlogging in low-lying localities. The government also released Rs 11 crore for the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) at Fathima Nagar. The works of the ROB will resume at the end of October, he said.

The tender process is on for the detailed project report (DPR) to carry out nalahs, side drains and other works. Naini said the DPR would be ready in three months. The BRS leaders laid the foundation stones for the works worth around Rs 50 crore even though the GWMC was almost without funds. Corporators Enugula Manasa Ramprasad, Vasantha, leaders Ravi Kiran, K Deepak Reddy, T Suguna, Rajamalla Reddy, D Srinivas, Tirupati Reddy and Karan were among others present.

In another development, the MLA who inspected Government Chest and TB Hospital told the officials to submit a report of dilapidated buildings and their requirements. He also enquired the patients about the hospital’s facilities and treatment. Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya, DM&HO Lalitha, TSMIDC EE KSK Prasad, DE Rajasekhar, and in-charge superintendent Dr Sunitha were present.