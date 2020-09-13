Warangal: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud says will develop PV Narasimha Rao's ancestral home as a heritage place

Warangal: The State government is keen to develop Laknepally village, the birthplace of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud said.



Goud who along with the Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathy Rathod visited Laknepally village under Narsampet mandal in Warangal Rural district on Saturday and said that PV's birthplace would be developed as a cultural and heritage centre.

"As a part of PV's centenary, the State government has resolved to pitchfork Laknepally and Vangara (Warangal Urban district) villages as tourism spots by bringing them under a tourism circuit," Goud said. He also said that a memorial will be built besides developing PV's ancestral home as a heritage place. Plans are also afoot to construct a mini tank bund, he added.

Goud said that they require at least a half-acre adjacent to PV's ancestral home to make it more attractive. This apart, one acre of government land would also be developed in the name of PV, he added. The Tourism Minister said that PV is the first person to become the Prime Minister from Southern India and made Telugu people proud.

Warangal Rural ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy were among others present.

It may be recalled here that the Minister who along with Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation officials visited Vangara in Warangal Urban district on September 2 had promised to establish a museum, a mini tank bund and suspension bridge.