Warangal: ZPTC in one district, ZP chief in another!

Warangal: The compilation of Revenue Divisions in the newly formed Hanumakonda and Warangal districts has anything to do with the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll? It appears 'yes'. An 'overnight' decision taken by the administration while approving the draft notification reorganising Warangal Urban and Rural districts has landed Gandra Jyothi in a strange situation.

The moot point here is that she is the chairperson of Warangal (earlier Rural) Zilla Parishad. But the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC), Shayampet, which she represents, is now in Hanumakonda district after that 11th hour change in the draft notification. Although Jyothi is the chairperson of Warangal district, she will have to run to Hanumakonda ZP meetings to represent her Shayampet ZPTC in the future.

The draft notification issued on July 12 shows that the proposed Hanumakonda (Urban) district will have 12 mandals with two revenue divisions – Hanumakonda and Parkal. While Parkal revenue division included Kamalapur, Parkal, Nadikuda and Damera mandals, leaving the other mandals in Hanumakonda revenue division.

With the residents of Kamalapur opposing inclusion of their mandal in the Parkal revenue division, the government took an 11th hour decision and included them in the Hanumakonda revenue division. To compensate for the gap left by Kamalapur mandal, the administration included Shayampet mandal in the Parkal revenue division. It appears that the government which was in a hurry to complete the reorganisation of districts did not take the feedback from the people's representatives in the region.

When The Hans India contacted Gandra Jyothi, "I have no idea of the last-minute change. We will have to discuss it with the TRS leadership."

Meanwhile, locally it's murmured that the TRS leadership is not ready to take any risk by disappointing the people in Kamalapur mandal, especially ahead of a stern face-off with BJP's Eatala Rajender in the ensuing by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly.

"We knew that Muhammad bin Tughluq existed once upon a time. Now we can see him in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Right from the reorganisation of districts in the State in 2016, we have been saying that the government has no policy," Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. If you dig further deep, Shayampet mandal comes under the Bhupalpally Assembly constituency. It indicates how hard to understand the confused set of reorganisation done by the government, he said. On the other hand, it's said that some legislators played a key role in shifting Shayampet mandal to Hanumakonda district to curtail the popularity of the Gandra couple - Bhupalpally MLA Venkatramana Reddy and Jyothi. The couple also didn't take part in the Wednesday meeting held before finalising the final draft, TRS sources said. The ZP sources said that there will not be any change in the administration of Warangal (Rural) Zilla Parishad. It will function as it was.