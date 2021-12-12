Who will make it to KCR Cabinet ?

Warangal: No one knows when the reshuffle of the State Cabinet was taking place but when it finally happens sooner or later the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has an unenviable riddle to solve with. The erstwhile Warangal district already has two Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod in the Cabinet. But ever since KCR chose Banda Prakash to send him to the Legislative Council, the speculation is rife that the Mudiraj leader is certain to get ministry. This is seen as a move to satisfy the Mudiraj community especially to knock off the popularity of Eatala Rajender who also belongs to the same flock. It may be mentioned here that Banda Prakash resigned as the Rajya Sabha member after he was elected to the Council under MLA's quota.The other two elected under MLA's quota from the erstwhile Warangal are Kadiyam Srihari and Takkalapally Ravinder Rao. Kadiyam is a seasoned politician who earlier worked as a deputy chief minister in KCR Cabinet. After the 2018 Assembly elections, KCR didn't consider his name for the ministry. Kadiyam has every right to believe that he would be given another chance in the Cabinet.

This apart, KCR also made former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, said to be his close associate since the beginning of Telangana agitation, MLC under the Governor's quota. The move also triggered hopes of Sirikonda's followers. Although there was just one ministry vacant in the KCR Cabinet, there are at least three contenders – Kadiyam Srihari, Banda Prakash and Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary – from erstwhile Warangal vying for the post, in addition to the leaders from other districts. It's also speculated that KCR is likely to make Sirikonda as the Legislative Council chairman.

"KCR is likely to induct one more Warangal leader into his Cabinet, in addition to Errabelli and Rathod. It's very much unlikely to drop one of them as they have their credentials backing them. Despite his justifiable ambition to become a minister, it appears that Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar will have to wait some more time," a senior TRS leader told The Hans India, on condition of anonymity.