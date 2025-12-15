Youth and elderly turn up in huge numbers

Hanumakonda: The second phase of Gram Panchayat elections in the erstwhile Warangal district concluded peacefully. Polling was held on Sunday in a total of 27 mandals across Hanumakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts.

There were 564 Sarpanch posts and 4,928 ward member posts in total. Of these, 57 Sarpanch posts and 917 ward member posts were already elected unanimously. Nominations were not received for one Sarpanch post and eight ward member posts.

Polling was conducted for the remaining 506 Sarpanch posts and 4,003 ward member posts.

To ensure peaceful conduct of the elections, the police made tight security arrangements across all 506 Gram Panchayats, and no untoward incidents were reported. In this phase, 1,686 Sarpanch candidates and 9,884 ward member candidates contested the elections.

After the polling concluded, counting of votes began in the presence of election officials and agents. Votes were bundled in lots of 25 and counted ward-wise. After completion of ward results, counting for Sarpanch candidates was taken up and winners were declared, followed by the election of the Deputy Sarpanch.

In Warangal district’s Dugondi, Geesukonda, and Nallabelli mandals, out of 1,36,191 voters, 1,20,001 exercised their franchise, recording a polling percentage of 88.11%.

Polling percentages in the three mandals of Hanumakonda include Dharmasagar at 85.85%, Ainavolu at 88.61%, and Parkal at 86.90%, resulting in an overall district polling percentage of 87.25%.

In Mallampalli, Mulugu, and Venkatapur mandals, 45,565 out of 54,944 voters cast their votes, registering 82.93% polling.

Polling percentages recorded were Chityal – 84.55%, Palimela – 86.38%, and Tekumatla – 88.72%, with an overall turnout of 85.25%.

Jangaon’s Bachannapet, Narmetta, Jangaon, and Tharigoppula mandals saw 88.52% polling.

In Bayyaram, Chinnagudur, Danthalapally, Garla, Narsimhulapet, Peddavangara, and Thorrur mandals of Mahabubabad, 1,69,071 out of 1,98,785 voters cast their votes, recording 85.05% polling.