Youth found dead near canal at Warangal

Warangal: A youth was found dead in a canal near Mogilicherla, a suburban village of Warangal, on Friday morning. The youth is identified as Nimmala Ranjith of Sundaraiah Nagar. He went missing since Thursday afternoon.

The family members who grew suspicious over Ranjith leaving his mobile phone and wallet in the residence itself, started searched for him. They found Ranjith's footwear and liquor bottles near the canal. On Friday morning, the police found his body in the canal near Mogilicherla.

It's suspected that he might have ended his life due to family problems. It's learnt that Ranjith got married a fortnight ago. Kakatiya University police registered a case.