Acid attack on woman conductor in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old woman bus conductor has been seriously injured in an acid attack by two unidentified persons in Bengaluru. This incident has taken place under the limits of the Bagalakunte police station on Thursday.

The victim woman identified as Indra Bai (35), a resident of Havanur Layout is working as a conductor at Peenya 9th BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) depot.

While she was going to work on Thursday morning around 5:45 am, two unknown persons approached near her on the bike and thrown acid and flew away from the spot. In the attack, Indra suffered severe injuries on her face and hands.

On hearing her screamings, the locals came for her rescue and rushed her to a nearby private hospital. The treating doctors said that her condition is critical. On the incident, Bagalakunte police have registered a case and investigating further.

Indra Bai and her husband Balaji belong to Tumkur district and residing in the Bagalakunte area for the past 18 months. Her husband is also a bus driver at BMTC. The couple has two children.