Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Crime

Acid attack on woman conductor in Bengaluru

Acid attack on woman conductor in Bengaluru
Highlights

In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old woman bus conductor has been seriously injured in an acid attack by two unidentified persons in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old woman bus conductor has been seriously injured in an acid attack by two unidentified persons in Bengaluru. This incident has taken place under the limits of the Bagalakunte police station on Thursday.

The victim woman identified as Indra Bai (35), a resident of Havanur Layout is working as a conductor at Peenya 9th BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) depot.

While she was going to work on Thursday morning around 5:45 am, two unknown persons approached near her on the bike and thrown acid and flew away from the spot. In the attack, Indra suffered severe injuries on her face and hands.

On hearing her screamings, the locals came for her rescue and rushed her to a nearby private hospital. The treating doctors said that her condition is critical. On the incident, Bagalakunte police have registered a case and investigating further.

Indra Bai and her husband Balaji belong to Tumkur district and residing in the Bagalakunte area for the past 18 months. Her husband is also a bus driver at BMTC. The couple has two children.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top