23-year-old woman raped, murdered and dumped at her house in Nellore

Despite the strict laws enforced in the state against the crimes on women and children, there is no end for such heinous crimes.

Despite the strict laws enforced in the state against the crimes on women and children, there is no end for such heinous crimes. Recently the Disha act has come into existence, which sues the accused in 21 days. Ina horrific incident on Monday, a 23-year-old girl has been raped and murdered in Nellore district. The incident took place at Chavatapale in Gudur.

The deceased is identified as Parveen who has been missing since Sunday afternoon. While search operations held, she was found dead at a house in Guduru. The Parents of deceased wept utterly after seeing their daughter lifeless.

The police have registered a case and are investigating upon the complaint of family members. Locals are demanding that the accused be punished severely.

