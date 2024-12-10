25-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide in Visakhapatnam Amid Loan App Harassment

A 25-year-old man, identified as Narendra, took his own life at his residence in Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam, on December 8. The alleged cause of the incident is relentless harassment by agents of an instant loan app.

Narendra, who recently tied the knot on October 20, had borrowed Rs 2,000 from the loan app. Although he repaid the amount along with interest, he was pressured to pay an additional outstanding balance. Reports indicate that the loan app's agents subjected him to sustained harassment, which included circulating morphed images of him and his wife to his contacts. The distress caused by this act reportedly drove him to take the extreme step.

In response to the tragedy, Narendra’s family approached the Visakhapatnam city police and the district collector, seeking stringent measures against the individuals and entities responsible.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Division), L. Lakshmana Murthy, stated that a case has been filed under cybercrime laws.