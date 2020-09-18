4 crore worth marijuana plants seized in Chitradurga

Chitradurga (Karnataka): A team of Rampura Police in Karnataka's Chitradurga district has seized a four-acre land which was being used to grow marijuana illegally.



A total of 8,250 marijuana plants seized, is estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore. A man identified as Andar was accused of cultivating marijuana. "Seized marijuana worth approx Rs 4 crores. Efforts are underway to nab the main accused Rudresh who had taken land on lease and grew marijuana. We raided the land on September 4, and Rudresh was found absconding. He a resident of Antapura Koracharatti in Bellary district," said police.

"Rudresh had leased the land and grew marijuana near Rampur police station limits. The land belonging to DB Manjunath, Y Jambunath, DY Manjunath, Rampur, Samantagowda, the intermediary who leased the land, Samanthagowda is a resident of Mahadevapur, Koodligi taluk of Bellary district," police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and efforts are being made to nab the main accused. Meanwhile, the CCB seized 90 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 50 lakhs from three drug peddlers in Bengaluru. The three, namely, Aajan Pasha, Madyana Vali, and Mohammed Abbas have been arrested and a four-wheeler, a weighing machine, and three mobile phones have been seized from them, an official from CCB, Bangalore informed. "The accused used to get ganja from a person named Praveen from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. They supplied the narcotic to sub peddlers, who then sold it to students and other customers in Bengaluru and other districts of the state," the official added.