Bangladeshi woman files rape case, gets arrested for staying illegally in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Bangladeshi woman who had filed a rape case against two men, was arrested in Bhubaneswar for staying illegally in the country.

The woman was staying in West Bengal with a fake Aadhaar card and came to Bhubaneswar. Recently, the woman approached the police station to lodge a complaint that she was raped by two men in a hotel at the Chintamaniswar area of Cuttak road.

On this, the police have booked a case, held the two accused and send them to the remand. When the police inquired about the details of the victim woman, they found out that she illegally entered West Bangal from Bangladesh and obtained fake Aadhaar card and shifted to Bhubaneswar.

The investigation revealed that there was no such address in West Bengal as she mentioned in the details submitted by her. With this, the police further questioned her, where she admitted that she came to form Bangladesh and stayed in Kolkata for some time as a sex worker. From there, she came to Bhubaneswar and was into flesh trade. On this incident, the police registered a case against her under Sections 419, 468, 471 of IPC and Section 14 of Foreigners Act and arrested her.