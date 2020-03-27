 Top
Couple commits suicide over Coronavirus fear in Rajahmundry

Highlights

In a tragic incident, a couple has allegedly committed suicide by self-immolation under Prakash Nagar police station limits in Rajahmundry.

In a tragic incident, a couple has allegedly committed suicide by self-immolation under Prakash Nagar police station limits in Rajahmundry. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered a suicide letter.

The death note states that the couple has committed suicide with the fear that they have got Coronavirus. On the incident, the police registered a case and are investigating further.

