Couple commits suicide over Coronavirus fear in Rajahmundry
In a tragic incident, a couple has allegedly committed suicide by self-immolation under Prakash Nagar police station limits in Rajahmundry. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered a suicide letter.
The death note states that the couple has committed suicide with the fear that they have got Coronavirus. On the incident, the police registered a case and are investigating further.
