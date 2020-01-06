Father kills daughter over finding her intimate with boyfriend in UP

In an incident, a young woman was killed by her father when he caught her red-handed with boyfriend in an intimate condition. This incident has taken place in Etawah of Uttar Pradesh.

The father found his daughter in an objectional condition with the lover, where he lost his cool and attacked both. In the attack, the woman died on the spot, the lover suffered severe injures and receiving treatment in the hospital.

Going into detail, a young woman from a village under Usrahar police station limits in Etawah was in love with a man of the same village. On Friday evening, both met on the outskirts of the village and crossed their limits. At the same time, the woman's father and brother were passing from that route and saw them in an objectional condition.

Over this, the father becomes very anger, attacked and tied them to the tree. Later struck them with an axe. In the attack, the daughter died on the spot and her boyfriend sustained severe injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the Usrahar police reached the spot, immediately rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment, where he is said to be in critical condition. The woman's dead body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, the police have registered a case and initiated a search to trace the accused.