Five killed as car rams into tree in UP
Shahjahanpur (UP):Five people were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Sanda Khas village here, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place on Monday night when the victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Pilibhit, SP, Dr Yash Chinappa, said.
The deceased have been identified as Lala (25), Ashfaq (35), Gaurav (25), Zamin (25) and Amir (40), the SP added.
21 Jan 2020 12:27 PM GMT