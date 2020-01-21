Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

Five killed as car rams into tree in UP

Five killed as car rams into tree in UP
Highlights

Five people were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Sanda Khas village here, police said on Tuesday.

Shahjahanpur (UP):Five people were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Sanda Khas village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when the victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Pilibhit, SP, Dr Yash Chinappa, said.

The deceased have been identified as Lala (25), Ashfaq (35), Gaurav (25), Zamin (25) and Amir (40), the SP added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top