Five killed as car rams into tree in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP):Five people were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Sanda Khas village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when the victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Pilibhit, SP, Dr Yash Chinappa, said.

The deceased have been identified as Lala (25), Ashfaq (35), Gaurav (25), Zamin (25) and Amir (40), the SP added.