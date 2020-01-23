Fourth class student raped in West Godavari district

Even after the implementation of the Disha Act, sexual assaults on women and girls continue to rise across the state. Recently, a fourth class student was allegedly raped in Kamavarapukota in West Godavari district. The incident came into light when the victim's parents approached the police.

According to the police, P Anjaiah picked up the girl while she was playing in the school and took her to an isolated place and raped her. On knowing the incident, the victim's parents lodged the complaint with the police station. On receiving the information, the police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and investigating further.