Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

Gurugram: Two arrested for betting on cricket match

Gurugram: Two arrested for betting on cricket match
x

Gurugram: Two arrested for betting on cricket match

Highlights

The Gurugram police have arrested two people in connection with betting on a T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka, officials said on Sunday.

Gurugram : The Gurugram police have arrested two people in connection with betting on a T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Laxman Singh and Praveen.

"Following a secret information, the police raided the Golf Estate Sector-65 area and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on a T-20 cricket match being played between England and Sri Lanka," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

The police have also recovered four mobile phones, one wifi router and one laptop from them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X