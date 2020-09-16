Burglar arrested; gold, silver ornaments seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The CCS LB Nagar and Balapur Police of Rachakonda Commissionerate have apprehended one night house burglary offender named Donthula Mahesh under suspicious circumstances at Balapur Shivaji Chowk on Tuesday. Police seized five tulas gold, ten tulas silver ornaments, Sony TV and four mobiles phones, all worth Rs 3.26 lakh.



According to Rachakonda police, he confessed 10 night house burglary offences in the limits of Balapur, Meerpet, LB Nagar, Saroornagar and Adibatla, he committed the crimes along with four more members, Kommani Srinivas, Rachakonda Karthik, Bandigolla Vijay Kumar, Kommani Kasthuri

The offender Mahesh was previously arrested by Hyderabad and Cyberabad police in property offences. Srinivas is a gang leader who used to gather all the offenders and form a team. Kasthuri used to recee in isolated colonies during day time and showed locked houses to gangs. On that information they would proceed to those colonies on bike and commit offences.

Under the leadership of Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police and G Sudheer Babu Addl. Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Sunpreet Singh, DCP LB Nagar Zone, P Yadagiri, DCP Crimes and D Srinivas, Addl. DCP Crimes. Inspectors B Naveen Reddy, P Venkateshwarlu, AV Ranga, M Mahesh, DI Madhu Kumar and Team of Jawahar Nagar PS, SI Md Masiuddin, ASI's G Venkat Swamy, T Yadi Reddy, HC's, A Anand Kumar, R Thasleem and PC N Prasad Reddy of CCS LB Nagar along with Balapur Police apprehended the offender.