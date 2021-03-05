Hyderabad: Four held with fake gold biscuits

Cyberabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Shamshabad zone arrested four persons including a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) on Thursday for conning people on the pretest of providing gold at cheaper price. 5.85 kg of fake gold biscuits and Rs 8 lakh in cash was seized from their possession.

The accused were identified as RMP Syed Dasthagiri Ahmed from Old Mallepally, Shaik Hafeez, Ali AkberTayyabi and Mirza Abbas. Their accomplice Abdul Faheem is absconding.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Syed Dasthagiri Ahmed indulged in black magic and convinced peoplethat he could unearth gold treasure. He lured Faheem and Hafeez similarly, while Sajjadhad approached him saying his mother was having dreams about a hidden treasure.

Ahmed visited Sajjad's house and said that a ritual costing Rs 5 lakh is to be performed to unearth the treasure. Sajjad paid Rs 3 lakh as advance. Ahmed then collected brass pieces and got them coated in gold through Faheem. On the day of the ritual, Ahmed dug pits at different spots and after diverting attention of Sajjad and his family members, hid the fake gold pieces in those pits.After the ritual, he again dug up the pits and took out the fake gold biscuits and wrapped them in a cloth and gave it for safe custody asking Sajjad not to touch them. But, Sajjad could not hold back his curiosity and opened the cloth to discover the brass pieces. When questioned, Ahmed replied the gold had changed into brass because the cover was opened before it should have been.

To make up for the loss of his money, Sajjad along with Tayyabi decided to sell the brass biscuits projecting them as gold and at cheap rates. They took Rs 50,000 from one Mubeen and handed over the fake gold biscuit to him. Mubeen, realising he was tricked, approached the police.

Based on a complaint, the SOT tracked and nabbed the suspects, who were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.