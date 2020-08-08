X
Hyderabad: One arrested with 300 gram opium

One arrested with 300 gram opium
Representational Image

Highlights

The Bowenpally police on Saturday while conducting a regular vehicle checkup apprehended one, Hanuman Ram, for possessing 300 grams of Opium worth Rs 1, 20,000 According to police, it was a routine checkup and when the cops stopped the vehicle of Hanuman Ram he was found in possession of the drug Opium

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police on Saturday while conducting a regular vehicle checkup apprehended one, Hanuman Ram, for possessing 300 grams of Opium worth Rs 1, 20,000 According to police, it was a routine checkup and when the cops stopped the vehicle of Hanuman Ram he was found in possession of the drug Opium. Upon further questioning it was revealed that he was about to supply the said drug to a customer. C Anjaiah, Inspector of Bowenpally PS said, "The accused person was into the tiles business and he moved to Hyderabad 10 years ago. However, due to lockdown he could not earn money for livelihood.

Meanwhile, he came into contact with his relative Pappu Ram who lured him into doing the drugs business."

However, the accused person was arrested and will be remanded to judicial custody and the hunt is going on for the second accused who lured Hanuman Ram into the business, said the inspector.

