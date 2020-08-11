Hyderabad: Police arrest mischievous bike robbers

Hyderabad: The Asif Nagar police on Sunday arrested three bike robbers who had committed 12 bike robberies in the month of June and July. The accused were identified as M Venkatesh, Waseem and Siraj.



According to police, the main accused Venkatesh is a notorious offender who had committed multiple bike robberies and was also jailed in January 2020, but was released in June this year, after completing his conviction period.

As he was addicted to bad vices after coming out of jail, he again hatched a conspiracy to rob the bikes which were parked on the roadside or near any complexes in the colonies. In order to execute his plan, he colluded with Waseem and Siraj as they were his friends, said the police.

All the three accused would initially do a recce of the areas and would single out a bike. After setting a target, Venkatesh and Waseem pretended as the owner of the bike by sitting on it for a while and during that time, they would unlock the bike with a duplicate key. The bike was then left with Siraj who then altered the number plates and registration number of the bikes and sold it to his known associates in Karnataka, said RG Siva Maruthi, ACP of Asif Nagar.

He further said that, as we were getting numerous complaints about bike robberies, we started scanning the CCTV footages of the respective areas and found the two accused. Using the photo enhancement software, we traced out the accused and arrested them under section 379 of IPC and will further be remanded to judicial custody, he added.