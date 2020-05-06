Kurnool: Hit by speeding car, couple on bike dies

Kurnool: A couple lost their lives in a road accident at Obulapuram Metta on the National High Way-44 under Dhone police station limits on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Timmanna, ex-sarpanch and his wife Lakshmi Devi of Pandiralapalle village in Krishnagiri mandal.



According to information, they were going to Nalla Belli Sunkalamma temple near Gooty on motor bike from Kondapeta in Dhone. When the couple reached Obulapuram metta, a car travelling in the same direction hit the motor bike from the rear end with high speed. The bike and couple were thrown off the road and they sustained severe injuries. They died on the spot due to bleeding injuries.

After the incident the occupants of the car fled from the scene in the car. The Dhone police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Dhone Government General Hospital. Rural Sub Inspector, Madhusudhan said that they are checking the footages of closed circuit cameras to track the identity of the vehicle. A case under relevant sections has been filed, he said.