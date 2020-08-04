Mahabubabad: Land dispute ends in murder

Mahabubabad: A land dispute resulted in the murder of a person at Routhugudem Thanda under Kothaguda mandal in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old A Balu Naik. The police said that Balu Naik, who was ploughing his field with a tractor on Monday damaged the boundary which belongs to A Babulal, A Hathiram, A Chandu, A Mohan, B Somulu and A Chiriya.



On Tuesday morning, they stopped Balu Naik and questioned about the damage of their boundary, which led to an altercation between him and them. The argument led to a clash in which Balu Naik sustained head injury and he died before he was taken to the government hospital. Enraged by this, Balu Naik's family members and relatives set the residences of Babulal and Hathiram on fire. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Mahabubabad DSP A Naresh Kumar, who visited the spot, said that the accused were arrested. The police set up a police picket to avoid further clashes at the village. The police shifted the body to Government Hospital in Gudur for postmortem.