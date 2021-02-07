X
Maharashtra: Man found murdered in Palghar

Representational Image

Highlights

A 27-year-old man from Palghar district in Maharashtra has been allegedly killed by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday.

Palghar: A 27-year-old man from Palghar district in Maharashtra has been allegedly killed by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday.

The man used to have frequent quarrels with his wife as he doubted her character, an official from Wada police station said.

The couple again had a fight on Friday night following which the man, in a fit of anger, left his house located in Tumdipada hamlet under Wada taluka.

On Saturday morning, his body having stab wounds was found in a thatched house in the hamlet, the official said.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case under sections for murder.

A hunt is on for the killers, the official said.

