Man breaks wife's spine for defeating him in ludo game during lockdown in Vadodara

Vadodara: In a freak incident, a man, who can't bear the defeat in the hands of his wife, has thrashed her brutally. This crime has happened at Vadodara in Gujarat during the lockdown.

According to the police, a woman belong to Vadodara is a tuition teacher, and her husband works in a private company. With the imposing of the lockdown, they were staying indoor. In this context, she convinced her husband to play online ludo game.

While playing, she defeated him consecutively for 3-4 rounds in the game. With this, he lost his cool and thrashed her so badly that she suffered a severe spinal cord injury. Immediately, she was rushed to the hospital.

Upon receiving the complaint from the victim, the police registered a case and called her husband for counselling. As her husband apologized over the incident, the victim has withdrawn the case.