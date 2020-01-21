Man killed by daughter's friend over an illegal affair in Chennai

Chennai: In an incident, a man was allegedly murdered by a woman who was a friend of his daughter in Chennai. The deceased identified as Amman Shekhar (54) a businessman belongs to North Chennai.

He has a wife, a daughter and developed an extramarital affair with his daughter's friend Sunita (name changed). He trapped the woman by giving gifts, cash and became physically close to her.

In this context, Sunita's parents started to look for marriage proposals to her. Over knowing this, Shekhar pressured the woman not to get married and threatened to leak the nude video of her if she doesn't listen to him.

The woman who became very upset over this has decided to murder him. On the last Thursday, both met at an isolated place, where Sunita sprayed a sedative substance on his face and slit the throat with a knife and flew away. In the attack, Shekhar died on the spot. On receiving the information, the police registered a case and arrested the woman and investigating further.