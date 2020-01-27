Top
Married woman commits suicide in Bengaluru

A woman who got married 11 months ago has found dead under a suspicious condition by hanging herself.

Bommanahalli: A woman who got married 11 months ago has found dead under a suspicious condition by hanging herself. This incident has happened at Neraluru village in Anekal taluk near Bangalore urban on Friday.

The deceased identified as Lokeswari (29), a native of Hosadurga who got married to Naveen Kumar belongs to Anekal. The couple resides at Neraluru.

On Friday night, Naveen Kumar has filed a complaint with the police that his wife has committed suicide by hanging herself in the house. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, examined the situation and shifted the body to the hospital.

Lokeshwari's parents expressed deep shock on her sudden dismiss. The parents said that they spoke to her on Friday evening, and in the meantime, they heard her death news.

They lodged a complaint that their daughter didn't commit suicide but the husband killed her. On the incident, the police booked a case, took Naveen Kumar into their custody and investigating further.

